Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated After Controversial Rant

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has once again found himself at the center of controversy, but this time, it may have cost him his presence on X (formerly Twitter). The rapper’s account appears to have been deactivated following a series of erratic posts that included controversial statements, personal revelations, and a bizarre Super Bowl advertisement.

The whirlwind began when Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, made headlines at the Grammys. Censori’s see-through dress, which left little to the imagination, sparked debate across social media. However, the controversy didn’t stop there. Ye later claimed in an interview that he has autism and was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. He also admitted to stopping his medication for the condition.

Returning to X after a previous ban, Ye quickly reignited public backlash by voicing support for Diddy and Chris Brown, even calling for Diddy’s release from prison despite sexual abuse allegations. His posts soon became even more incendiary, as he declared “dominion” over his wife and dismissed feminist perspectives:

“I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke as feminist shit. She’s with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches?”

Things escalated further when he withdrew his past apology to the Jewish community for previous anti-Semitic remarks and went so far as to call himself “a Nazi.” His inflammatory comments led to widespread condemnation across social media.

Then came the Super Bowl stunt. Instead of a traditional ad, Ye released a low-budget video shot on an iPhone, featuring himself getting dental work. In the clip, he joked:

“I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth, so once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… go to Yeezy.com.”

In the days following his outbursts, Ye continued making controversial claims, including stating “I love Hitler” and praising X-owner Elon Musk as “the most lit person that [has] ever been on Twitter.” Musk himself has faced backlash this year for allegedly making Nazi-like gestures during a Donald Trump event.

As of today (February 10), Ye’s X account has been deactivated. It remains unclear whether he removed it himself or if the platform took action. However, given his history, it’s unlikely this will be the last time Ye finds himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.