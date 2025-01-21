Kanye West Credits Daughter North West for Inspiring His Love for Music

Kanye West credits his eldest daughter, North West, for reigniting his passion for music. The iconic rapper and producer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing how his 11-year-old inspired him to create beats for his upcoming album, BULLY.

“This little girl made me love music again 🥲,” West captioned a black-and-white photo of North sitting in a makeshift music studio. “She asked me to make beats for her. I got back on the ASR, chopped up beats for her album, and chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY.”

The post included behind-the-scenes footage of North in the studio, showcasing her growing love for music production. In one clip, North is seen experimenting with a keyboard under the guidance of Kanye and his longtime collaborator Tony Williams. In another video, she stands confidently in front of a microphone while a vocal loop plays in the background.

Kanye’s frequent collaborator Malik Yusef commented on the post, praising the father-daughter duo: “Yes sir, you definitely did that. I’ve been a witness—seen it with my own two eyes. It’s really good to see the young God YE doing pure magic!!!!”

Swizz Beatz and other artists also shared their admiration in the comments.

North West isn’t a stranger to the music scene. She contributed to Kanye’s Vultures series last year, assisting on tracks like “Talking” and “Bomb” from Vultures 2. Now, she’s stepping further into the spotlight, fueling her father’s creativity in the process.

On the solo front, Kanye is preparing for the release of BULLY, which he recently teased alongside a reunion with his right-hand producer, Mike Dean.

Before ending his Instagram spree, Kanye paid tribute to Master P, calling the No Limit Records CEO his hero and praising his influence in the music industry.

With BULLY on the horizon and North’s budding talent on display, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next from Kanye West. Stay tuned for updates on the release and more behind-the-scenes moments from this inspiring father-daughter collaboration.

