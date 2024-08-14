Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Release Mesmerizing One-Take Visual for “SLIDE” from VULTURES 2

As Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign continue to build momentum for their collaborative album VULTURES 2, the duo has released a striking new visual for the album’s opening track, “SLIDE.” Following the release of the “FRIED” music video last week, “SLIDE” further immerses viewers in the dark, chaotic world the album seeks to depict.

Directed by Kanye West and Aus Taylor, the “SLIDE” video is a monochromatic, one-take journey down a shadowy urban street. Shot entirely on 4-Perf 35 mm film, the video captures the gritty reality of nightlife with a side-angled camera that moves steadily through scenes of societal decay. Women dressed in lingerie, homeless individuals in tents, and a burning car are just some of the imagery that unfolds in this stark portrait of urban chaos. The inclusion of a vulture, symbolic of the album’s title, reinforces the themes of decay and survival that permeate the project.

The video’s concept, described by Taylor as “a portrait of the blade,” refers to the street as a metaphorical “blade” – a term often associated with areas known for prostitution and vice. This imagery, paired with Ye’s lyrics in “SLIDE,” paints a vivid picture of a world where the lines between life and a surreal, dystopian movie blur. “We gon’ paint the city red, it’s tie-dye, ask Ty / Addicted to the nightlife, jumpin’ off a jet, skydive / Your life a movie, mine a sci-fi / Told her friends she a ten, I lied / Really, she in the high fives,” Ye delivers in the second verse, underscoring the chaotic, cinematic feel of both the song and its visual representation.

While neither Kanye West nor Ty Dolla $ign make an appearance in the video, their artistic vision is evident throughout. The decision to focus on the environment rather than the artists themselves adds to the video’s haunting atmosphere, inviting viewers to interpret the unfolding scenes on their own terms.

VULTURES 2, the second installment in what is expected to be a trilogy, has already made a significant impact on the music world since its release. Despite the controversies surrounding its rollout, the album has managed to capture the attention of fans and critics alike. The first installment, VULTURES 1, released in February, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped charts in multiple countries, solidifying the project’s success.

As Ye and Ty Dolla $ign continue to release more visuals from VULTURES 2, anticipation builds for what’s next in the series. Whether through the raw visuals of “SLIDE” or the upcoming tracks and videos, it’s clear that this collaboration is pushing boundaries and challenging norms, much like Kanye West has done throughout his career.

Stay tuned for more updates as VULTURES 2 continues to unfold, and watch the “SLIDE” video now to experience the gripping visuals firsthand.