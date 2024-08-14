Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Missionary” Album Expected to Drop This November: A New Chapter in Hip-Hop

The hip-hop world is buzzing with anticipation as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg prepare to release their long-awaited collaborative album, Missionary. Originally teased as a follow-up to their iconic 1993 release Doggystyle, the new album has fans eager to see how these West Coast legends will build on their legacy. According to Dr. Dre, the album is set to drop in November, coinciding with the 31st anniversary of Doggystyle.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Dre offered an exciting update on the project, revealing that he is currently mixing the album’s final tracks. “I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16,” Dre shared, indicating that they’re close to completing the project. “I’m on song number 11 as far as the mixes go. I have to be done and delivered by September 1st to have a November release.”

The album, which Dre confidently describes as “some of the best music I’ve done in my career,” promises to showcase a new level of maturity in both his production and Snoop’s lyrics. Dre hinted at a more evolved sound that reflects their growth as artists over the past three decades. “This one’s gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” he explained, adding that the collaboration process has been more enjoyable than ever.

Adding to the excitement, Dre revealed that the album features a roster of impressive guest artists, including a surprising collaboration with Sting. “There’s a song, we have Sting on the song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album,” Dre teased, though he quickly acknowledged that he might have revealed too much.

While Missionary was initially rumored to be released earlier this year, with Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound hinting at a July drop, it seems the album’s release was pushed back to ensure it meets the high standards Dre and Snoop have set for themselves. The delay only heightens the anticipation, as fans speculate whether Missionary could rival or even surpass the impact of Doggystyle.

With Dr. Dre’s promise of top-tier production and Snoop Dogg’s evolved lyrical content, Missionary is shaping up to be one of the most significant hip-hop releases of the year. As we await the official release date, the buzz surrounding the album continues to grow, and fans are left wondering if this collaboration could become another timeless classic in the genre.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the November release, and prepare for what could be the next chapter in the storied careers of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.