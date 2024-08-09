Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Release Polarizing New “FRIED” Music Video from VULTURES 2 Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have just unveiled the official music video for “FRIED,” one of the most talked-about tracks from their collaborative album, VULTURES 2. The video is visually striking, featuring a minimalist, almost dystopian aesthetic. It follows a group of masked figures dressed in black as they navigate an eerie, concrete landscape filled with geometric structures. The stark environment complements the song’s moody and introspective lyrics, creating a haunting visual experience.

The release of “FRIED” has sparked a wave of reactions online, much like the album itself. Some fans are drawn to the video’s simplicity and its ability to evoke strong emotions with minimal elements. The visual is seen as a fitting representation of the track’s dark and reflective tone. However, not everyone is on board. Many viewers have expressed confusion, feeling that the video lacks direction or fails to match the energy of the song. Comments like, “The visuals got my brain fried,” capture the mixed emotions surrounding the release.

Despite the split opinions, VULTURES 2 is poised for a successful debut. Industry projections estimate that the album will move around 68K units in its first week. While this is an impressive feat, it may also mark one of the rare instances where a Kanye West album doesn’t debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Still, the album and its accompanying visuals have kept fans and critics talking, proving that Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign remain significant forces in the music industry.

As the VULTURES 2 era continues to unfold, the conversation around “FRIED” and its visual representation shows no signs of slowing down.