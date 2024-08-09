Quavo and Lenny Kravitz Reimagine “Fly Away” in New Track “FLY”

Quavo, one of the standout members of Migos, has teamed up with rock legend Lenny Kravitz for an exciting new collaboration titled “FLY.” This track breathes new life into Kravitz’s classic 1998 hit “Fly Away,” adding a modern twist with Quavo’s distinctive style and rhythm. The collaboration between these two music icons showcases an intriguing blend of rock and trap, making “FLY” a unique entry in both of their catalogs.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, “FLY” reimagines Kravitz’s timeless anthem with fresh, newly-recorded vocals and an updated production that features trap drums and Quavo’s signature flow. The production work by Andrew Watt and Cirkut further elevates the track, combining the best of both artists’ worlds. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, “FLY” successfully bridges the gap between rock and hip-hop, creating a cross-genre appeal that highlights both artists’ versatility.

The collaboration reportedly came about after Quavo paid tribute to Lenny Kravitz during the BMC dinner, sparking a musical connection that led to this joint effort. The track follows Quavo’s recent collaboration with Lana Del Rey on “Tough,” signaling a new phase in his career where he’s exploring diverse musical partnerships.

Reactions to “FLY” have been mixed, with some praising the fresh take on a classic and others feeling that it might not push enough creative boundaries. However, the fusion of Kravitz’s rock roots with Quavo’s trap influence is undeniably intriguing, offering something new to fans of both genres.

Stream Quavo and Lenny Kravitz’s “FLY” now on Spotify and Apple Music, and let us know whether you think this modern take on a rock classic hits the mark.