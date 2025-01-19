Justin Bieber Teases New Album After 4-Year Hiatus

Justin Bieber fans, get ready! After a four-year hiatus, the pop star is dropping hints that new music might be on the way. Over the weekend, Bieber shared a series of Instagram posts that included photos of him recording in the studio, sparking rumors of a long-awaited comeback.

Studio Sessions Tease New Music

On Saturday, January 18, Bieber uploaded pictures of himself holding a microphone and wearing headphones, fueling speculation about his next album. The photos, captured by photographer Rory Kramer, came alongside other posts showing the singer enjoying a snowy getaway with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Fans are even more excited after a 24-second demo clip surfaced earlier this week. In the teaser, Bieber’s raspy vocals are heard singing lines like:

“I’m takin’ it/ You takin’ bait/ I’m shakin’ it/ You’re shakin’ it/ Shakin’ off the hate,”

accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

This isn’t the first hint Bieber has dropped. Back in October 2024, he shared images of a potential studio session. Around the same time, producer Mk.gee revealed to The New York Times that he’d been working with Bieber, describing the creative process as “searching” for something fresh and unique.

Bieber’s Last Album: Justice

If confirmed, this would be Bieber’s first studio release since 2021’s Justice. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured hits like “Peaches” (with Daniel Caesar and Giveon) and “Holy” (with Chance the Rapper).

Since then, Bieber has released a few singles and collaborations, including “Honest” with Don Toliver in 2022, and features on “Private Landing” by Don Toliver and Future, as well as an acoustic version of “Snooze” with SZA in 2023.

A Possible New Era for Justin Bieber

With hints of a new album and recent developments — including his headline-grabbing split from longtime manager Scooter Braun in early January — fans are speculating that Bieber is entering a new chapter in his career.

Stay tuned as we await more updates on Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated return to music. Could 2025 mark the year of his grand comeback?