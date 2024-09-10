Juice WRLD Estate Releases Posthumous EP The Pre-Party Featuring Young Thug

Juice WRLD’s legacy continues to shine as his estate drops a new posthumous EP titled The Pre-Party, featuring two tracks that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Released on September 9, 2024, this two-pack includes “World Tour (Aquafina)” and “Lightyears,” with the latter boasting a powerful collaboration with rapper Young Thug.

The release pays homage to Juice WRLD’s symbolic 999 number, as the EP was dropped at 9:00 a.m. sharp. “World Tour (Aquafina)” was first teased back in 2018 on Juice’s Instagram Live, generating excitement from fans who have long hoped for its official release. In this braggadocious track, Juice WRLD blends his signature style with DJ Relentt’s production, creating a dynamic song filled with vibrant energy.

On the other hand, “Lightyears” is a guitar-driven, syrupy track with production by Juice WRLD’s frequent collaborator Nick Mira, known for crafting hits like “Lucid Dreams.” Juice WRLD and Young Thug previously teamed up on various tracks, and their chemistry is evident once again in “Lightyears,” making it another standout addition to their collaborative catalog.

The Pre-Party EP marks Juice WRLD’s first official release of 2024, following his feature on Ski Mask the Slump God’s “Wake Up” earlier in the summer. This EP arrives ahead of the much-anticipated The Party Never Ends album, which is rumored to be Juice WRLD’s final posthumous LP, solidifying his lasting impact on the music industry.

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, tragically passed away in December 2019, but his influence continues to grow, with his iconic track “Lucid Dreams” recently surpassing one billion views on YouTube. As fans around the world celebrate the release of The Pre-Party, the anticipation for The Party Never Ends remains stronger than ever.