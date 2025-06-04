Japanese Scientists Create Ocean-Dissolving Plastic in Just Hours

In a potential breakthrough for environmental sustainability, researchers in Japan have developed a plastic that dissolves in seawater within just a few hours, offering a powerful new weapon against the global plague of ocean pollution.

The innovation comes from a team at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo. Unlike many previous attempts at biodegradable plastic, this new material breaks down rapidly and cleanly, leaving no residue behind.

At a lab in Wako, just outside Tokyo, scientists demonstrated the material by placing a small plastic sample into salt water and stirring it. Within about an hour, it completely vanished, according to Reuters.

Though the team hasn’t finalized plans for commercial rollout, lead researcher Takuzo Aida confirmed there’s already strong industry interest, particularly from the packaging sector.

The innovation arrives at a crucial time. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), plastic pollution is on track to triple by 2040, potentially adding 23–37 million metric tons of waste to the oceans every year.

“Our children can’t choose the planet they’ll live on. As scientists, it’s our duty to leave them the best possible environment,” said Aida.

This new plastic is reportedly as strong as petroleum-based alternatives, yet when exposed to salt — whether in seawater or soil — it breaks down into basic components. These are then naturally processed by bacteria, avoiding the formation of microplastics that harm marine life and contaminate the food chain.

The material is also non-toxic, non-flammable, and does not emit carbon dioxide, making it a serious contender for eco-friendly applications.

The team is now focused on improving coating methods to ensure the plastic can be used in everyday packaging, without sacrificing performance.