Big Thief Return With New Single ‘Incomprehensible’ and Announce Album ‘Double Infinity’

Big Thief have returned with “Incomprehensible,” a raw and atmospheric track that leads off their newly announced album Double Infinity, out September 5 via 4AD. The single brings together ramshackle indie rock textures with layered feedback, horns, and even sitar accents—marking a new chapter for the band’s ever-evolving sound.

“Incomprehensible” finds frontwoman Adrianne Lenker delivering deeply vulnerable lyrics with a disarming openness: “Let me be naked alone, with nobody there,” she sings, over an organic, live-recorded groove. The track, a fan favorite from their 2024 tour, hints at the emotional and experimental tone of the upcoming album.

Double Infinity is Big Thief’s first LP in over three years, following the critical success of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The band recorded it in winter 2024 during three weeks of intense, mostly live sessions at New York’s Power Station. Longtime collaborator Dom Monks handled production, engineering, and mixing duties. The album also features guest musicians including Laraaji, June McDoom, and Mikel Patrick Avery.

This release marks the band’s first project as a trio following the quiet departure of bassist Max Oleartchik in mid-2024. Despite the lineup change, Big Thief’s creative chemistry remains intact, and their communal approach to recording shines through.

To support the album, Big Thief will embark on their Somersault Slide 360 Tour, launching September 17 in Sacramento and wrapping November 7 in Houston. Pre-sale and ticket info is available now through the band’s official channels.

After years of cultivating a loyal fanbase through emotional honesty and DIY grit, Big Thief are poised to make another lasting impact with Double Infinity.

‘Double Infinity’ tracklist:

01 “Incomprehensible”

02 “Words”

03 “Los Angeles”

04 “All Night All Day”

05 “Double Infinity”

06 “No Fear”

07 “Grandmother”

08 “Happy With You”

09 “How Could I Have Known”

Tour Dates:

9/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

9/19 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

9/21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

9/25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/28 – San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/01 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

10/20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @The Met

10/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/25 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

11/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

11/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Double Infinity is out 9/5 on 4AD.