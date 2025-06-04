Drake Announces $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Tour With PARTYNEXTDOOR Across Europe & UK

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are bringing their chart-topping collaborative project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U to Europe this summer with a string of arena dates dubbed the $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU tour.

Kicking off July 20 in Birmingham, England, the tour will stretch through September 23 with a final stop in Hamburg, Germany. The announcement follows a warm-up run in Australia earlier this year, and Drake’s upcoming triple-headlining slot at London’s sold-out Wireless Festival from July 11–13, where he’ll perform three unique setlists alongside special guests like Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Summer Walker, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

This marks Drake’s first full European tour since 2019. He and PARTYNEXTDOOR will play major cities across the continent including Manchester, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Berlin, and more. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic material, with performances of songs from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned streaming favorites like “NOKIA” and “DIE TRYING.”

Tickets for the UK and EU tour go on presale Wednesday, June 4, with general sales opening Friday, June 6 via LiveNation and DrakeRelated.com. Presale details and local start times vary by city.

Drake has not yet announced any North American dates in support of the album. However, the European leg is expected to deliver the kind of arena-level production, energy, and emotional resonance that fans have come to expect from the Toronto superstar.

This run continues the long-standing creative partnership between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR—two of Canada’s most influential voices in hip-hop and R&B.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U Europe & UK Tour Dates:

Sun Jul 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Jul 21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Jul 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Aug 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Aug 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Aug 15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Aug 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Fri Aug 22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Mon Aug 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Aug 29 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sat Aug 30 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Sun Sep 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Mon Sep 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Tue Sep 16 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Thu Sep 18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Mon Sep 22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue Sep 23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena