J. Cole is ready to take his latest chart-topping narrative to the global stage. Following the February 6 release of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, the North Carolina rapper has announced a massive worldwide tour. Spanning 15 countries and more than 50 cities, this trek represents Cole’s first solo headlining arena run in five years and his most expansive international outing since 2017.

A Career-Spanning Itinerary

The tour launches on July 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This homecoming start sets the tone for a heavy North American leg that includes iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, the United Center in Chicago, and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

After concluding the domestic dates with a significant performance in Fayetteville on September 23, the production moves across the Atlantic. Throughout October and November, Cole will visit major European hubs including London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. The journey then shifts to Oceania for shows in Australia and New Zealand before reaching a historic conclusion on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Significance of ‘The Fall-Off’

This tour supports an album that further cements J. Cole’s commercial dominance. The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his seventh consecutive studio album to reach the top spot.

Beyond the statistics, the album carries heavy emotional weight. Widely regarded as a potential “swan song,” the project features a double-album structure that explores the rapper’s legacy. While the tour primarily focuses on this new material, the scale of the production suggests a career-spanning celebration. Fans are also closely watching for guest appearances; although no openers are confirmed, the album includes contributions from artists like Future, Burna Boy, and Erykah Badu, fueling rumors of surprise cameos in major markets.

Ticket Availability and Access

Fans looking to secure their seats should note the staggered release dates:

North America: Artist presales began Tuesday, February 17. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

International Markets: Presales commence on Wednesday, February 18, followed by the general sale on Friday, February 20.

Official tickets and updates are available through thefalloff.com and Ticketmaster.

Global Tour Dates: The Fall-Off 2026

North American Leg

Date City Venue July 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center July 14 Miami, FL Kaseya Center July 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena July 17 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena July 20 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena July 23 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena July 25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre July 27 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena July 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center August 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden August 5 Queens, NY UBS Arena August 7 Boston, MA TD Garden August 11 Chicago, IL United Center August 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena August 16 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena August 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center August 19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center August 21 Denver, CO Ball Arena August 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena August 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena August 27 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center August 29 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena September 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena September 3 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome September 6 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena September 9 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena September 10 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center September 13 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center September 14 Austin, TX Moody Center September 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center September 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center September 23 Fayetteville, NC Crown Coliseum

Europe & United Kingdom Leg

Date City Venue October 7 Berlin, DE Uber Arena October 9 Zurich, CH AG Hallenstadion October 12 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome October 15 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena October 17 Antwerp, BE AFAS Dome October 19 London, UK The O2 October 20 London, UK The O2 October 22 Dublin, IE 3Arena October 25 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena October 26 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro October 28 Manchester, UK Co-op Live October 31 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena November 5 Paris, FR Accor Arena November 8 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena November 9 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena November 11 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena November 12 Oslo, NO Unity Arena

Australia, New Zealand & South Africa

Date City Venue November 25 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre November 28 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena December 1 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena December 5 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena December 12 Johannesburg, ZA FNB Stadium