J. Cole is ready to take his latest chart-topping narrative to the global stage. Following the February 6 release of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, the North Carolina rapper has announced a massive worldwide tour. Spanning 15 countries and more than 50 cities, this trek represents Cole’s first solo headlining arena run in five years and his most expansive international outing since 2017.
A Career-Spanning Itinerary
The tour launches on July 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This homecoming start sets the tone for a heavy North American leg that includes iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, the United Center in Chicago, and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
After concluding the domestic dates with a significant performance in Fayetteville on September 23, the production moves across the Atlantic. Throughout October and November, Cole will visit major European hubs including London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. The journey then shifts to Oceania for shows in Australia and New Zealand before reaching a historic conclusion on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Significance of ‘The Fall-Off’
This tour supports an album that further cements J. Cole’s commercial dominance. The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his seventh consecutive studio album to reach the top spot.
Beyond the statistics, the album carries heavy emotional weight. Widely regarded as a potential “swan song,” the project features a double-album structure that explores the rapper’s legacy. While the tour primarily focuses on this new material, the scale of the production suggests a career-spanning celebration. Fans are also closely watching for guest appearances; although no openers are confirmed, the album includes contributions from artists like Future, Burna Boy, and Erykah Badu, fueling rumors of surprise cameos in major markets.
Ticket Availability and Access
Fans looking to secure their seats should note the staggered release dates:
-
North America: Artist presales began Tuesday, February 17. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. local time.
-
International Markets: Presales commence on Wednesday, February 18, followed by the general sale on Friday, February 20.
Official tickets and updates are available through thefalloff.com and Ticketmaster.
Global Tour Dates: The Fall-Off 2026
North American Leg
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 11
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|July 14
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|July 15
|Tampa, FL
|Benchmark International Arena
|July 17
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|July 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|July 23
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|July 25
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|July 27
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|July 31
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|August 4
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|August 5
|Queens, NY
|UBS Arena
|August 7
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|August 11
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|August 15
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Arena
|August 16
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|August 18
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|August 19
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|August 21
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|August 24
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|August 25
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|August 27
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|August 29
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|September 1
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|September 3
|Inglewood, CA
|Intuit Dome
|September 6
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|September 9
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|September 10
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mortgage Matchup Center
|September 13
|San Antonio, TX
|Frost Bank Center
|September 14
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|September 16
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|September 19
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|September 23
|Fayetteville, NC
|Crown Coliseum
Europe & United Kingdom Leg
|Date
|City
|Venue
|October 7
|Berlin, DE
|Uber Arena
|October 9
|Zurich, CH
|AG Hallenstadion
|October 12
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|October 15
|Cologne, DE
|LANXESS Arena
|October 17
|Antwerp, BE
|AFAS Dome
|October 19
|London, UK
|The O2
|October 20
|London, UK
|The O2
|October 22
|Dublin, IE
|3Arena
|October 25
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena
|October 26
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro
|October 28
|Manchester, UK
|Co-op Live
|October 31
|Nottingham, UK
|Motorpoint Arena
|November 5
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|November 8
|Hamburg, DE
|Barclays Arena
|November 9
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|November 11
|Stockholm, SE
|Avicii Arena
|November 12
|Oslo, NO
|Unity Arena
Australia, New Zealand & South Africa
|Date
|City
|Venue
|November 25
|Brisbane, AU
|Brisbane Entertainment Centre
|November 28
|Melbourne, AU
|Rod Laver Arena
|December 1
|Sydney, AU
|Qudos Bank Arena
|December 5
|Auckland, NZ
|Spark Arena
|December 12
|Johannesburg, ZA
|FNB Stadium