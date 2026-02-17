back to top
J. Cole Signals a Global Farewell with ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 World Tour

J. Cole returns to the global stage for 'The Fall-Off' World Tour. Explore the full 50-city itinerary across North America, Europe, and Africa, plus ticket information

By Hit Channel
In
Music Festivals & Concert Reviews

J. Cole is ready to take his latest chart-topping narrative to the global stage. Following the February 6 release of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, the North Carolina rapper has announced a massive worldwide tour. Spanning 15 countries and more than 50 cities, this trek represents Cole’s first solo headlining arena run in five years and his most expansive international outing since 2017.

A Career-Spanning Itinerary

The tour launches on July 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This homecoming start sets the tone for a heavy North American leg that includes iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, the United Center in Chicago, and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

After concluding the domestic dates with a significant performance in Fayetteville on September 23, the production moves across the Atlantic. Throughout October and November, Cole will visit major European hubs including London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. The journey then shifts to Oceania for shows in Australia and New Zealand before reaching a historic conclusion on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Significance of ‘The Fall-Off’

This tour supports an album that further cements J. Cole’s commercial dominance. The Fall-Off debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his seventh consecutive studio album to reach the top spot.

Beyond the statistics, the album carries heavy emotional weight. Widely regarded as a potential “swan song,” the project features a double-album structure that explores the rapper’s legacy. While the tour primarily focuses on this new material, the scale of the production suggests a career-spanning celebration. Fans are also closely watching for guest appearances; although no openers are confirmed, the album includes contributions from artists like Future, Burna Boy, and Erykah Badu, fueling rumors of surprise cameos in major markets.

Ticket Availability and Access

Fans looking to secure their seats should note the staggered release dates:

  • North America: Artist presales began Tuesday, February 17. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday, February 20, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

  • International Markets: Presales commence on Wednesday, February 18, followed by the general sale on Friday, February 20.

Official tickets and updates are available through thefalloff.com and Ticketmaster.

Global Tour Dates: The Fall-Off 2026

North American Leg

Date City Venue
July 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 14 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
July 15 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
July 17 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 20 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
July 23 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
July 25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
July 27 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 31 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
August 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
August 5 Queens, NY UBS Arena
August 7 Boston, MA TD Garden
August 11 Chicago, IL United Center
August 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena
August 16 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
August 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
August 19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
August 21 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
August 25 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 27 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
August 29 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
September 1 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
September 3 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome
September 6 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
September 9 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
September 10 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center
September 13 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
September 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 23 Fayetteville, NC Crown Coliseum

 

Europe & United Kingdom Leg

Date City Venue
October 7 Berlin, DE Uber Arena
October 9 Zurich, CH AG Hallenstadion
October 12 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
October 15 Cologne, DE LANXESS Arena
October 17 Antwerp, BE AFAS Dome
October 19 London, UK The O2
October 20 London, UK The O2
October 22 Dublin, IE 3Arena
October 25 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
October 26 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
October 28 Manchester, UK Co-op Live
October 31 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
November 5 Paris, FR Accor Arena
November 8 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
November 9 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
November 11 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena
November 12 Oslo, NO Unity Arena

 

Australia, New Zealand & South Africa

Date City Venue
November 25 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 28 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
December 1 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena
December 5 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
December 12 Johannesburg, ZA FNB Stadium

