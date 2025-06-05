Ivy Announce Traces of You – Their First Album in 15 Years Featuring the Late Adam Schlesinger

Cult indie-pop trio Ivy—featuring Dominique Durand, Andy Chase, and the late Adam Schlesinger—have announced their first new album in 15 years. Titled Traces of You, the LP arrives September 5 via Bar/None Records and features Schlesinger on every track, built from unreleased demos and song fragments recorded between 1995 and 2012.

The lead single, “Say You Will,” is already available, developed from a 2009 demo where Schlesinger played bass and keyboards. Drummer Joey Waronker (R.E.M., Atoms for Peace) performs on the completed version. The album also includes contributions from Schlesinger’s Fountains of Wayne bandmates Brian Young and Jody Porter.

Ivy’s last studio album, All Hours, was released in 2011. Following Schlesinger’s tragic death from COVID-19 in 2020, Chase and Durand believed the Ivy chapter had closed. “The world thought Ivy was gone after 2012, and for a time, we did too,” says Chase. “So Dominique and I are thrilled to give everyone a brand-new Ivy album—with our beloved Adam playing on every song.”

The songs were uncovered while sorting through old reel-to-reel tapes and hard drives in the band’s Rhode Island studio. Together with longtime collaborator Bruce Driscoll, they meticulously pieced together a 10-track album from those archives. Each track preserves Schlesinger’s signature touches—on bass, keys, acoustic guitar, or melodic ideas.

Traces of You promises a varied yet cohesive soundscape: from the melancholic shimmer of the title track to the upbeat, bittersweet feel of “Heartbreak,” Ivy continue to blend vintage indie charm with lush production and emotion. Notably, “The Midnight Hour” features a nearly untouched original Schlesinger demo, with newly added vocals and arrangement completing the track.

Known for their timeless 1997 album Apartment Life and the cult classic “This Is the Day” (featured in There’s Something About Mary), Ivy’s return is more than a comeback—it’s a heartfelt tribute and a celebration of creative legacy.

Traces of You Tracklist:

01 Midnight Hour

02 Fragile People

03 Mystery People

04 Traces of You

05 The Great Unknown

06 Say You Will

07 Heartbreak

08 Lose It All

09 Wasting Time

10 Hate That It’s True