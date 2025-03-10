Imagine Dragons’ “Children of the Sky” Lands on the Moon—But With a Twist

Imagine Dragons have officially reached new heights—literally. Their song Children of the Sky became part of a groundbreaking lunar mission, making it one of the first tracks ever transmitted to the moon. However, the mission didn’t go entirely as planned.

The ambitious project was spearheaded by space startup Lonestar Data Holdings, which aimed to establish the first lunar data center. As part of the initiative, Imagine Dragons’ Starfield-inspired track was selected to be the first song beamed back to Earth from the moon.

The Athena spacecraft launched on February 26, targeting a March 6 touchdown. While the landing was technically successful, the craft came down on its side, falling short of its intended target. This unexpected mishap meant that, while Children of the Sky made it to the moon, the transmission back to Earth was compromised—ultimately preventing it from becoming the first song officially broadcast from the lunar surface.

- Advertisement -

Despite the setback, composer Inon Zur, who collaborated with Imagine Dragons on the song, celebrated the achievement, confirming that the track is now permanently stored in the lunar data center.

Success, we’re on the Moon! Following Athena’s touchdown on the lunar surface, our friends at Lonestar successfully transmitted ‘Children of the Sky’ song and lyrics to their data center on the Moon. The song will now be on the Moon…forever!! pic.twitter.com/8lxbajRR9N — Inon Zur (@InonZur) March 7, 2025

While this attempt at a musical moon broadcast fell short, it marks a fascinating step toward the intersection of music and space exploration. Whether a future mission will finally complete the goal remains to be seen, but for now, Imagine Dragons can still claim a place in lunar history.