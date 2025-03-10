back to top
Greek Edition

Imagine Dragons’ “Children of the Sky” Lands on the Moon—But With a Twist

The band makes history as their song reaches the lunar surface, but a failed landing changes the outcome.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Imagine Dragons and Jungeli team up for a fresh remix of Take Me To The Beach!
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons have officially reached new heights—literally. Their song Children of the Sky became part of a groundbreaking lunar mission, making it one of the first tracks ever transmitted to the moon. However, the mission didn’t go entirely as planned.

The ambitious project was spearheaded by space startup Lonestar Data Holdings, which aimed to establish the first lunar data center. As part of the initiative, Imagine Dragons’ Starfield-inspired track was selected to be the first song beamed back to Earth from the moon.

The Athena spacecraft launched on February 26, targeting a March 6 touchdown. While the landing was technically successful, the craft came down on its side, falling short of its intended target. This unexpected mishap meant that, while Children of the Sky made it to the moon, the transmission back to Earth was compromised—ultimately preventing it from becoming the first song officially broadcast from the lunar surface.

- Advertisement -

Despite the setback, composer Inon Zur, who collaborated with Imagine Dragons on the song, celebrated the achievement, confirming that the track is now permanently stored in the lunar data center.

While this attempt at a musical moon broadcast fell short, it marks a fascinating step toward the intersection of music and space exploration. Whether a future mission will finally complete the goal remains to be seen, but for now, Imagine Dragons can still claim a place in lunar history.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, March 10, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved