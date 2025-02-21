Imagine Dragons’ ‘Children Of The Sky’ to Be the First Song Broadcast from the Moon

Imagine Dragons are set to make history as their song ‘Children Of The Sky’ becomes the first song ever broadcast from the Moon.

On February 26, space tech company Lonestar will launch a rocket from Kennedy Space Center with the goal of landing a data center on the Moon. If successful, it will then transmit Imagine Dragons’ Starfield theme song back to Earth, marking a historic first in both music and space exploration.

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology, which is why we chose ‘Children Of The Sky’ as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon,” said Lonestar investor Ryan Micheletti.

Originally released in 2023, ‘Children Of The Sky’ was created in collaboration with legendary video game composer Inon Zur for Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield. The track explores humanity’s search for meaning in the universe, making it a fitting choice for this record-breaking space mission.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said:

“Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield. The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe.”

Zur also praised the project:

“The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment.”

This isn’t the first time Imagine Dragons have made waves with ‘Children Of The Sky’—last September, the band performed the track live with the LA Film Orchestra and Inon Zur at the Hollywood Bowl. The concert film of the performance is set to hit cinemas next month.

With this latest venture, Imagine Dragons will literally take their music to new heights, making history as the first band to have a song transmitted from the Moon. 🚀 🌕 🎶

Witness history on February 26 when Lonestar’s Freedom Mission sends the first data center to the moon. 🚀 We’re celebrating this mission by sending ONE lucky fan (and a +1) to see the launch live at Cape Canaveral. Enter at the link: https://t.co/9ItSq1CtSr pic.twitter.com/nj4xomRMw4 — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) February 7, 2025