back to top
Greek Edition

T-Pain Sells Publishing Catalog & Select Masters to HarbourView Equity Partners

The Grammy-winning artist joins HarbourView’s growing roster, marking a major deal in his legendary career

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
T-Pain sells publishing catalog to HarbourView

T-Pain has struck a major deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, selling his publishing catalog and select masters, marking another significant move in the ever-evolving music industry.

With a career spanning two decades, T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, amassed billions of streams, and landed over 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Some of his most iconic tracks include “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender” (feat. Akon), “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” (feat. Mike Jones), Flo Rida’s “Low,” and “I’m Sprung.” The deal arrives as T-Pain celebrates 20 years of shaping modern hip-hop and R&B.

In a statement, T-Pain expressed excitement about the new partnership:

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music. This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

- Advertisement -

Beyond his Grammy-winning music career, T-Pain has built a multimedia empire, including Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Dranks, along with a massive following on Twitch.

HarbourView Equity Partners, known for acquiring music catalogs from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Pat Benatar, Jeremih, and more, welcomed T-Pain with enthusiasm. Sherrese Clarke, HarbourView’s Founder and CEO, praised the artist’s influence:

“We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family. His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”

T-Pain’s latest move ensures his music will continue to thrive, while he continues to push creative boundaries.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, February 21, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved