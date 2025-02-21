T-Pain Sells Publishing Catalog & Select Masters to HarbourView Equity Partners

T-Pain has struck a major deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, selling his publishing catalog and select masters, marking another significant move in the ever-evolving music industry.

With a career spanning two decades, T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, amassed billions of streams, and landed over 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Some of his most iconic tracks include “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender” (feat. Akon), “I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” (feat. Mike Jones), Flo Rida’s “Low,” and “I’m Sprung.” The deal arrives as T-Pain celebrates 20 years of shaping modern hip-hop and R&B.

In a statement, T-Pain expressed excitement about the new partnership:

“I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music. This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Beyond his Grammy-winning music career, T-Pain has built a multimedia empire, including Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming, and Nappy Boy Dranks, along with a massive following on Twitch.

HarbourView Equity Partners, known for acquiring music catalogs from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Pat Benatar, Jeremih, and more, welcomed T-Pain with enthusiasm. Sherrese Clarke, HarbourView’s Founder and CEO, praised the artist’s influence:

“We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family. His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”

T-Pain’s latest move ensures his music will continue to thrive, while he continues to push creative boundaries.