Fontaines D.C. Return with New Single “It’s Amazing To Be Young”

Fontaines D.C. have returned with “It’s Amazing To Be Young”, their first new music since the release of Romance last August. Produced by James Ford, the song will be available on limited edition 7” vinyl on April 18, alongside another fresh track, “Before You I Just Forget”. Fans can pre-order now via the band’s website.

Written in the presence of guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s child, the track carries a deeply personal and optimistic message.

“The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us,” shared bassist Conor Deegan III. “That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily… It really is amazing to be young.”

Accompanying the release is a video directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Luna Carmoon, who previously worked on the band’s videos for “Here’s The Thing” and “In The Modern World”.

“I love this new track – it’s one of my favorites Fontaines have done,” Carmoon said. “I got to complete the trilogy of videos, and it all came together naturally.”

A huge summer awaits Fontaines D.C., as they gear up for U.K. outdoor shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, and a 45,000-capacity gig at London’s Finsbury Park. Before that, they’ll embark on spring headline tours across Asia, Australia, South America, and North America.

🎶 Watch the full video for “It’s Amazing To Be Young” above.