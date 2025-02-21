Gabry Ponte Unleashes Sensual Dance Anthem ‘Exotica’

Gabry Ponte is back with another electrifying dancefloor anthem. His latest single, ‘Exotica’, out now via Sony Music, delivers pulsating bass, heated Latin rhythms, and fiery Spanish vocals, setting the stage for a scorching summer 2025.

Following his 2024 hit ‘Born To Love Ya’ featuring Sean Paul and Natti Natasha, the Eiffel 65 legend deepens his Latin-inspired sound. With exaggerated chords, rising tension, and euphoric vocal breaks, ‘Exotica’ is pure, high-energy club fire.

“‘Exotica’ predicts a heatwave on the horizon for summer 2025,” declares Ponte, whose beats continue to captivate global audiences.

Beyond new music, Gabry Ponte is making history in 2025. He became the first DJ/producer to create an official anthem for the Sanremo Festival, Italy’s most prestigious music event. His track ‘Tutta L’Italia’ not only hit #1 on the Italian Shazam charts, but he also performed it live to 16 million viewers during the festival’s closing night.

This June, Ponte will become the first DJ to headline the iconic San Siro Stadium in Italy, marking another career milestone. Fans can also expect him to appear at the world’s hottest dance festivals and club nights throughout the year.

With recent smash collaborations including ‘Mockingbird’ (with Tiësto and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike) and ‘He’s A Pirate (Save Me)’ (with Steve Aoki), Gabry Ponte’s unstoppable momentum guarantees an unforgettable summer.

🔥 Listen to ‘Exotica’ now and feel the heat!