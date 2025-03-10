Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony Concert Tour Announced for 2025

Fans of Death Stranding will soon be able to experience its hauntingly beautiful soundtrack like never before. Hideo Kojima has officially announced Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony, a global concert tour set to bring the game’s unforgettable music to live audiences around the world.

Revealed during Kojima’s recent presentation at SXSW Festival, the tour is a collaboration with SOHO Live, the team behind the Stardew Valley world concerts. Kicking off in Sydney on November 8, 2025—the sixth anniversary of Death Stranding—the 19-date tour will visit 12 countries across four continents before concluding in Toronto on March 28, 2026.

The show promises an immersive experience, featuring orchestral performances of tracks from both Death Stranding and its upcoming sequel, On The Beach. Fans can expect compositions by Ludvig Forssell, Low Roar, and other artists, synchronized with high-definition visuals that bring key moments from the games to life.

“Embark on a journey to connect with fellow Porters through the power of music,” the official description reads, inviting audiences to relive the emotional highs and lows of Sam’s story through sound.

With Kojima’s signature storytelling extending beyond gaming into live performance, Strands Of Harmony is set to be a must-see event for both fans of the series and music lovers alike.

Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour :

NOVEMBER 2025

8 – Sydney

16 – London

22 – Los Angeles

28 – Shanghai

30 – Bangkok

DECEMBER

2 – Singapore

6 – Seoul

13 – Newark

JANUARY 2026

15 – Berlin

17 – Paris

19 – Milan

February

4 – Seattle

7 – Chicago

23 – Yokohama

28 – Osaka

MARCH

7 – Austin

9 – Boston

26 – Montreal

28 – Toronto

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 12.