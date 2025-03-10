Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony Concert Tour Announced for 2025

Fans of Death Stranding will soon be able to experience its hauntingly beautiful soundtrack like never before. Hideo Kojima has officially announced Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony, a global concert tour set to bring the game’s unforgettable music to live audiences around the world.
Revealed during Kojima’s recent presentation at SXSW Festival, the tour is a collaboration with SOHO Live, the team behind the Stardew Valley world concerts. Kicking off in Sydney on November 8, 2025—the sixth anniversary of Death Stranding—the 19-date tour will visit 12 countries across four continents before concluding in Toronto on March 28, 2026.
The show promises an immersive experience, featuring orchestral performances of tracks from both Death Stranding and its upcoming sequel, On The Beach. Fans can expect compositions by Ludvig Forssell, Low Roar, and other artists, synchronized with high-definition visuals that bring key moments from the games to life.
“Embark on a journey to connect with fellow Porters through the power of music,” the official description reads, inviting audiences to relive the emotional highs and lows of Sam’s story through sound.
With Kojima’s signature storytelling extending beyond gaming into live performance, Strands Of Harmony is set to be a must-see event for both fans of the series and music lovers alike.
Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour :
NOVEMBER 2025
8 – Sydney
16 – London
22 – Los Angeles
28 – Shanghai
30 – Bangkok
DECEMBER
2 – Singapore
6 – Seoul
13 – Newark
JANUARY 2026
15 – Berlin
17 – Paris
19 – Milan
February
4 – Seattle
7 – Chicago
23 – Yokohama
28 – Osaka
MARCH
7 – Austin
9 – Boston
26 – Montreal
28 – Toronto
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 12.