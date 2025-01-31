Green Day and Billie Eilish Unite at Fire Aid: A Night of Music and Solidarity

The Fire Aid concert in Los Angeles was an unforgettable night, bringing together some of the biggest names in music to support victims of the recent California wildfires. Held at the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome, the benefit event featured a surprise duet between Green Day and Billie Eilish, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

The performance opened with Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish delivering an emotional rendition of Last Night on Earth, a Green Day classic. The lyrics, “If I lose everything in the fire, I will send all my love to you,” resonated deeply, setting the tone for a night of unity and resilience.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have connected. In 2019, Rolling Stone brought them together for its Musicians on Musicians series, where Armstrong praised Eilish’s fresh approach to music:

“I love music that sounds like freedom,” he told her. “And that’s what I hear in yours. It’s honest, it blends new sounds—sometimes it even feels like jazz. Is that a cool thing to say?”

During the show, Billie Joe addressed the crowd with heartfelt words:

“Los Angeles, we’re still alive! This is California, and we’re all in this together. LA, we love you from the bottom of our hearts, and we’ll always be here for you.”

Along with the duet, Green Day played fan favorites like Still Breathing and When I Come Around, electrifying the audience. The Fire Aid concert was more than just a show—it was a statement of solidarity, proving that music has the power to heal and bring people together in times of crisis.