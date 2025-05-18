Foo Fighters Fire Drummer Josh Freese After Two Years With the Band

Josh Freese has been let go by Foo Fighters, less than two years after officially joining the band as their drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The seasoned drummer, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails, Devo, and A Perfect Circle, shared the news on Instagram Friday, revealing that the band called him earlier in the week to deliver the unexpected decision.

“They’ve decided to go in a different direction with their drummer,” Freese wrote. “I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

Freese admitted the move caught him off guard: “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry—just a bit shocked and disappointed.” However, he reassured fans he’s doing fine, jokingly teasing a “Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters” list.

Foo Fighters have yet to comment publicly on Freese’s departure, and it remains unclear who will fill the role ahead of their upcoming tour dates. Their next performance is scheduled for October 4th at the Singapore Grand Prix, marking their first confirmed show of 2025.

Freese was introduced as the band’s new drummer in May 2023 during a livestream event ahead of their summer tour. He had previously joined the group for their Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in 2022, leading fans to speculate about his full-time involvement.

Beyond Foo Fighters, Freese has had a storied career as both a band member and sought-after session musician, playing for artists like Guns N’ Roses, Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and 100 Gecs. His versatility and high demand have made him a fixture in the rock and pop worlds for decades.

While fans were stunned by the abrupt exit, Freese’s upbeat and professional response has only deepened admiration for the veteran drummer. Whether behind a kit on stage or in the studio, Freese’s next chapter is sure to be just as busy.

