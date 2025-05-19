back to top
Greek Edition

Zak Starkey Fired (Again) from The Who Ahead of Farewell Tour

Longtime drummer Zak Starkey exits The Who amid controversy—Scott Devours to replace him for the band’s final shows.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock
Zak Starkey on stage with The Who after reunion announcement

Zak Starkey Out Again: The Who Let Go Longtime Drummer Ahead of Final Tour

In a shocking twist that has stirred waves across rock circles, Zak Starkey has been let go—again—by The Who. The son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, Starkey had held the role since 1996, only to find himself fired twice in as many months by the band he claimed to “love and would never quit.”

The latest development unfolded over social media. Guitarist Pete Townshend initially announced the change in an Instagram post, calling it “a poignant time” and introducing Scott Devours, a drummer who previously worked with Roger Daltrey’s solo band, as Starkey’s replacement for The Who’s final shows.

- Advertisement -

While Townshend wished Starkey well in his “new projects,” Starkey quickly fired back, revealing that he had been asked to lie and say he quit to pursue other ventures. “This would be a lie,” he stated firmly. “I was fired.”

Starkey had briefly returned following his first dismissal in April, which reportedly stemmed from tensions after the band’s Royal Albert Hall gigs. Now, with no third resurrection in sight, the 30-year musical relationship seems to have ended for good.

Fans have expressed mixed emotions. While some are optimistic about Devours stepping in, many remain loyal to Starkey, whose legacy behind the kit is undeniable. As The Who gear up for their farewell tour, the lineup change adds a bittersweet note to an already emotional goodbye.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, May 19, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved