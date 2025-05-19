Zak Starkey Fired (Again) from The Who Ahead of Farewell Tour

Zak Starkey Out Again: The Who Let Go Longtime Drummer Ahead of Final Tour

In a shocking twist that has stirred waves across rock circles, Zak Starkey has been let go—again—by The Who. The son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr, Starkey had held the role since 1996, only to find himself fired twice in as many months by the band he claimed to “love and would never quit.”

The latest development unfolded over social media. Guitarist Pete Townshend initially announced the change in an Instagram post, calling it “a poignant time” and introducing Scott Devours, a drummer who previously worked with Roger Daltrey’s solo band, as Starkey’s replacement for The Who’s final shows.

While Townshend wished Starkey well in his “new projects,” Starkey quickly fired back, revealing that he had been asked to lie and say he quit to pursue other ventures. “This would be a lie,” he stated firmly. “I was fired.”

Starkey had briefly returned following his first dismissal in April, which reportedly stemmed from tensions after the band’s Royal Albert Hall gigs. Now, with no third resurrection in sight, the 30-year musical relationship seems to have ended for good.

Fans have expressed mixed emotions. While some are optimistic about Devours stepping in, many remain loyal to Starkey, whose legacy behind the kit is undeniable. As The Who gear up for their farewell tour, the lineup change adds a bittersweet note to an already emotional goodbye.