Dave Navarro: “No Chance” of Jane’s Addiction Playing Together Again

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro has officially closed the book on the band’s future, stating there is “no chance” the group will ever perform together again following a violent onstage incident last year.

Navarro broke his silence in a new Guitar Player interview, calling the band’s final gig on September 13, 2024, in Boston, his “least favorite” performance. During the show, frontman Perry Farrell reportedly punched Navarro mid-performance, causing the guitarist to walk off stage. The remaining tour dates were swiftly canceled.

Navarro described the altercation as the final blow to a promising reunion of the original lineup — himself, Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery. The band had returned to the spotlight with the release of Imminent Redemption, their first new single together in over three decades.

“There was an altercation onstage, and all the hard work and dedication… it all came to a screeching halt,” Navarro explained. “And there’s no chance for the band to ever play together again.”

Although he refrained from naming names or assigning blame, Navarro acknowledged that “mental health difficulties” contributed to the collapse, echoing the statement released after the Boston show by Navarro, Perkins, and Avery.

Before the incident, the band had found new creative chemistry during their European dates. “There was no ego… just four guys making great music,” Navarro said, lamenting what could have been.

While Jane’s Addiction may be over, there are signs of continued collaboration among Navarro, Perkins, and Avery. A video earlier this year showed the trio in the studio, sparking speculation about a possible revival of their earlier side project, Deconstruction.