FKA twigs Announces 2026 Body High Tour

FKA twigs is stepping back into the spotlight with a massive run of shows. Less than a year after wrapping her previous live era, she’s launching the Body High Tour, a 2026 trek that will take her across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom with some of the most talked-about artists in the experimental and electronic worlds joining along the way.

The tour arrives hot on the heels of her two recent releases: the bold and genre-melting EUSEXUA and its companion project EUSEXUA Afterglow. The second album landed with new tracks that replaced part of the original tracklist, pushing her sound into even more intimate and futuristic territory. The momentum around the records has been undeniable. EUSEXUA recently scored a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and her new visuals — especially the Jordan Hemingway-directed “Love Crimes” — have pushed her already densely styled world further into high-art territory.

The tour itself is huge. Twigs will hit iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, London’s O2 Arena, and arenas throughout Europe. Select dates will feature Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Tokischa, and Brutalismus 3000, each bringing their own chaotic, avant-pop energy to the mix.

This new run also marks a significant comeback moment. Twigs had previously faced production issues and visa complications that forced her to postpone and eventually cancel her 2025 EUSEXUA tour. She spoke openly about how heartbreaking the cancellations were, even pulling out of a much-anticipated Coachella appearance. But the last year has shown a turnaround: she headlined LadyLand Festival, held an intimate release event in Bushwick for Afterglow, and rebuilt the momentum around her music through consistent collaborations with names like PinkPantheress and Oklou.

With the challenges behind her, the Body High Tour feels like a statement. It’s ambitious, global, visually driven, and timed perfectly with the critical praise surrounding her latest records. The mix of club-leaning tracks, classical influences, and sharp choreography she’s known for makes this round of shows one of the most anticipated tours of 2026.

Fans can expect theatrical staging, heavy emotional catharsis, and that specific Twigs energy that bridges underground art culture with mainstream pop visibility. And with four boundary-pushing openers rotating across the dates, the whole tour has the feel of a traveling alternative-club universe.

Below is the full list of confirmed dates, including who opens where:

FKA twigs – Body High Tour

03-14 Miami, FL – Factory Town *

03-16 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

03-18 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem +

03-21 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

03-22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

03-24 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum +

03-26 Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena +

03-27 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory +

03-30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

04-02 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater #

04-03 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

04-04 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds #

04-07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04-12 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-19 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-23 Mexico City – Pepsi Center WTC

06-04 Copenhagen – Royal Arena ^

06-06 Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome ^

06-08 Paris – Adidas Arena ^

06-10 London – O2 Arena ^

06-12 Berlin – Velodrom ^

*with Brutalismus 3000

with Eartheater

with Tokischa

^ with Yves Tumor

FAQ

What albums is FKA twigs touring behind?

She’s supporting EUSEXUA and its companion album EUSEXUA Afterglow.

Who are the opening acts for the Body High Tour?

Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Brutalismus 3000, and Tokischa appear on select dates.

Why were her previous tour plans cancelled?

She faced visa and production complications during her original EUSEXUA tour cycle.