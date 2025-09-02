Seven Years Later, Harmony Returns

After years of speculation, Fifth Harmony officially reunited on August 31, 2025, marking their first live performance together in seven years. The surprise comeback took place during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, where Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane joined forces once again.

The foursome, dressed in sleek all-black outfits, electrified the crowd with renditions of their 2015 smash “Worth It” and the 2016 chart-topper “Work From Home.” The performance was streamed live on Samsung TV Plus, instantly sparking global fan excitement.

“Y’all remember Fifth Harmony?” Normani shouted to the roaring audience before the group thanked the Jonas Brothers for sharing their stage.

Fan Frenzy & Camila Cabello’s Reaction

Earlier that day, fans sensed something was coming after the group’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted for the first time since 2018 with “#FifthHarmonyFollowSpree.” Within hours, the speculation proved true.

The group later shared a video of the performance on Instagram, captioned: “Where were you on August 31, 2025? Felt amazing to be back 💖.” The Jonas Brothers reposted the moment, calling it “an honor” to host the reunion.

Even former member Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016, showed her support by commenting four red heart emojis on the reunion post. Although she could not attend due to a solo concert in Sydney, Cabello’s reaction confirmed her pride and goodwill toward her former bandmates.

Is This Just the Beginning?

Fifth Harmony first formed on The X Factor USA in 2012, quickly rising to fame with hits like “Worth It” and “Work From Home,” before announcing a hiatus in 2018. Since then, each member has pursued solo careers, with Normani releasing her debut album Dopamine in 2024, and Brooke and Jane hinting at possible collaborations.

In the past year, reunion talks had been quietly circulating. Fans noted when Brooke and Jane teased the possibility at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event, and when the group’s website was recently updated with the phrase “coming soon.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, new merchandise featuring a redesigned Fifth Harmony logo debuted at the Dallas show. Some industry insiders suggest this could signal more reunion activity on the horizon, possibly leading to a full tour or new music in 2026.

For now, the Dallas performance serves as a nostalgic yet hopeful moment. As Ally Brooke once said, “We’ve grown so much and gone our own ways… now we’re together in a different light.” Judging by fan reactions, Fifth Harmony’s music still resonates just as powerfully in 2025.

