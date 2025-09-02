Swift Makes History Yet Again

Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is already breaking records before it even arrives. On August 31, 2025, Spotify announced that the project had become the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in the platform’s history.

The news was shared via Spotify’s Instagram account with Swift’s album cover and a flaming heart emoji, prompting an outpouring of excitement from Swifties. Fans quickly pointed out that Swift beat her own previous record, set just last year by The Tortured Poets Department. “Mind you, TTPD broke the record one day before release, and Showgirl broke it one month before,” one fan noted.

This milestone underscores Swift’s continued dominance on streaming platforms. In 2024, she was crowned Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide, earning more than 26.6 billion streams.

An Album Born From the Eras Tour

Swift revealed the album’s existence in August during a guest appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. She shared that she began writing The Life of a Showgirl while on her record-breaking two-year Eras Tour.

“I would do three shows in a row, then I’d have three days off,” she explained. “I’d fly to Sweden, write with Max Martin and Shellback, and then go back to the tour. I was physically exhausted but so mentally stimulated.”

The Grammy winner emphasized that reuniting with her longtime collaborators was both nostalgic and creatively fulfilling. The trio last worked together extensively on 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2016). “This record comes from the most joyful, dramatic, and effervescent place in my life,” Swift said. “I’m so proud of it.”

Tracklist, Features & What Fans Can Expect

Set to release on October 3, 2025, The Life of a Showgirl will feature 12 tracks, including “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Ruin the Friendship,” and “Opalite.” According to Swift, the album provides a glimpse into “what was going on behind the scenes” during her global tour.

Notably, the album also includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, marking the first time the two stars have officially worked together on record. Travis Kelce, who got an early listen, boldly declared all 12 tracks “certified bangers.”

Between the Spotify milestone, her consistent history-making career, and the anticipation surrounding her creative reunion with Martin and Shellback, The Life of a Showgirl is shaping up to be one of the biggest pop releases of the decade.