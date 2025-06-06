Faithless Return with ‘Forever Free’: Maxi Jazz’s Final Vocal Echoes in New Era

Faithless have made a powerful and emotional return with Forever Free, the first installment of their four-part album Champion Sound, released June 6 via ADA. This new EP carries immense significance—it features the last recorded vocal by the late Maxi Jazz, the legendary voice behind the group’s defining sound.

The EP begins with the title track, a soul-stirring moment as Maxi’s voice emerges from serene stillness, weaving nostalgia and new energy. It’s a tribute that feels both intimate and timeless, setting the tone for what’s to come. Forever Free then shifts into In Your Own Groove, a funky collaboration with L.S.K., merging retro flair with modern drive.

Fugitive explores expansive sonic territory—deep house beats stretch across atmospheric synths, with a feel that producer Rollo likens to “Pink Floyd or Spiritualized making house music.” Closing the EP is Peace and Noise, driven by Suli Breaks’ urgent spoken word and pulsing basslines, continuing Maxi’s lyrical legacy in a bold new form.

While this is Faithless’ first major project in five years, it’s a statement of evolution, not return. Led by Rollo and Sister Bliss, the group shows no sign of creative compromise. With upcoming collaborations from Bebe Rexha, Antony Szmierek, and Emmanuel Jal, the next chapters of Champion Sound promise even more emotional depth and musical innovation.

As they prepare for two intimate Irish shows and a full summer schedule, Forever Free offers a heartfelt invitation into a reimagined Faithless sound—anchored in memory, driven by rhythm, and as resonant as ever.