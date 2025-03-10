back to top
Eminem’s Somebody Save Me Surpasses 100 Million Streams on Spotify

The heartfelt track from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) hits a major streaming milestone.

Eminem continues to dominate the streaming world as Somebody Save Me surpasses 100 million plays on Spotify. This marks the fourth track from The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) to reach this milestone, further cementing the album’s impact.

Since its release, Somebody Save Me has struck a chord with fans, thanks to its haunting melody and deeply personal lyrics about addiction and redemption. The track’s emotional weight was even acknowledged by Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, who admitted on her podcast that listening to it brings her to tears.

The song samples Jelly Roll’s Save Me, and for the country-rap star, collaborating with Eminem was a dream come true. While the original track explores themes of struggle, Eminem’s version adds a new layer of raw introspection, making it one of the most powerful songs in his catalog.

With this latest milestone, Somebody Save Me becomes Eminem’s 106th song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. His ability to blend vulnerability with unmatched lyrical skill continues to resonate, proving why he remains one of the most streamed artists of all time.

