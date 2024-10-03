Elton John Premieres ‘Never Too Late’ Documentary at New York Film Festival

Elton John recently premiered his highly anticipated documentary Never Too Late at the New York Film Festival. Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film explores the singer’s peak years of success, intertwined with a deep personal crisis. The documentary also highlights the final phase of his U.S. career, including his last performance in 2022 at Dodger Stadium. Never Too Late will be available on Disney+ starting December 13, with limited theatrical releases in the U.S. and U.K. in November. The documentary also features an unreleased track.

During the New York event, Elton John candidly discussed his health, humorously recounting the many surgeries and medical procedures he’s undergone. “I no longer have my tonsils, appendix, prostate, right hip, right knee, and left knee. The only original part left is my left hip. To be honest, there’s not much of me left!” he joked.

In September, Elton revealed that an infection had temporarily impaired his vision in one eye, but he remains resilient. “I’m still here,” he said in New York, where he surprised fans with a performance of “Tiny Dancer.” He also took the opportunity to thank his fans and express heartfelt gratitude to his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, saying they’ve made him the happiest man alive.

- Advertisement -

At 77, Elton John announced his decision to retire from touring, having played his final show in Stockholm in July 2023. “I’ve done everything, played everything, and now my focus is on my family and friends,” he said. “Music will always be part of my life, but I’ve found my utopia.”