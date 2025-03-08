Elton John & Brandi Carlile Unveil New Anthem “Swing for the Fences”

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have unveiled their latest collaboration, “Swing for the Fences”, a powerful pop-rock anthem from their forthcoming joint album Who Believes in Angels?. The song, a fusion of their signature styles, embodies themes of hope, ambition, and resilience.

Driven by Carlile’s lead vocals, the track leans into the rock-infused side of the album’s sonic spectrum. The singer-songwriter revealed that the song was born from a deeply personal place:

“I’m a gay woman, Elton is a gay man, we have families, and we’ve seen our dreams come true. I thought, wouldn’t it be amazing to write an anthem for young LGBTQ+ kids—one that calls them to live a bigger, bolder, more glamorous life?”

For Elton John, Swing for the Fences was a defining moment in shaping the album’s direction:

“It was tough getting there, but we knew we had to raise the bar. When this song came together, we all felt an overwhelming sense of joy and euphoria. Suddenly, all the uncertainties disappeared—it just sounded perfect.”

The album, Who Believes in Angels?, marks an exciting collaboration between John, Carlile, and legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin, with Andrew Watt at the helm as producer. The all-star lineup also includes Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails), and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck).

The duo began working on the album in October 2023, blending classic rock influences with modern storytelling. With Swing for the Fences, they have crafted an anthem that speaks to dreamers, underdogs, and anyone daring to reach higher.

The full album is set to release later this year—stay tuned for more details!