Dolly Parton Releases Heartfelt Tribute Song ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ After Husband’s Passing

Dolly Parton has released a deeply personal new single, ‘If You Hadn’t Been There,’ in honor of her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82. The emotional ballad serves as a tribute to their 60-year love story, capturing the profound impact Dean had on her life.

The country legend shared the song’s cover art on Instagram, featuring a nostalgic photo of her embracing Dean in their younger years. In her heartfelt caption, Parton reflected on their lifelong bond:

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

Dean, a private figure who famously stayed out of the spotlight despite being married to one of the world’s biggest music stars, passed away in Nashville earlier this week. According to Parton’s social media statement, he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with close family members.

- Advertisement -

‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ is a poignant reflection on love, loss, and gratitude, with Parton’s signature storytelling shining through. The song resonates with fans who have followed the couple’s enduring romance, offering a moving farewell to the man who inspired some of her greatest songs.