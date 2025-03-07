Daddy Yankee Sues Ex-Wife & Sister-in-Law for $250 Million Over Financial Mismanagement

Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee has filed a $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife, Mireddys González Castellanos, and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos, accusing them of financial mismanagement, fraud, and defamation. The lawsuit, filed in Puerto Rico on March 5, 2025, alleges that the two women improperly withdrew $100 million from the bank accounts of Yankee’s companies—El Cartel Records and Los Cangris—before a court order forced them to relinquish control.

According to legal documents obtained by Billboard and the Los Angeles Times, the sisters allegedly destroyed or concealed financial records related to key business ventures, including Daddy Yankee’s farewell La Última Vuelta world tour. The lawsuit further claims that they deleted crucial emails and transferred company information to undisclosed devices, obstructing the rapper’s ability to recover missing funds.

Daddy Yankee reportedly uncovered these irregularities after removing his ex-wife from her executive position in December 2024, following their divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage. He argues that their alleged disorganized and reckless management led to significant financial losses, including uncashed royalty checks dating back decades—some of which are now worthless due to expiration.

“This lack of diligence and administrative recklessness has cost [Yankee] millions of dollars,” the lawsuit states. Additionally, the Gasolina hitmaker accuses the sisters of orchestrating a smear campaign against him, damaging his career, reputation, and standing as one of the most influential figures in Latin music.

The case is set to unfold in Puerto Rican courts, marking a dramatic legal battle for the reggaeton superstar as he navigates his post-music career.