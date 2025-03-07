Cosmic Gate Ignite 2025 with I’m On Fire from Upcoming Perspectives Album

Cosmic Gate are back and setting 2025 ablaze with I’m On Fire, a powerful new collaboration with Grammy-nominated vocalist James French. The track, blending trance, progressive house, and melodic techno, serves as the lead single from their ambitious new album project, Perspectives, which will unfold in multiple phases throughout the year.

I’m On Fire delivers an electrifying mix of swirling synths, crashing drum patterns, and ethereal vocals, all designed to dominate the festival mainstage. Following the success of their 2024 hit Take Me, this latest collaboration reaffirms Cosmic Gate’s ability to push boundaries while staying true to their signature sound.

The first installment, Perspectives EP 1, arrives on March 28, 2025, featuring five tracks, including I’m On Fire, Take Me, and Brave. With each release, fans will experience a carefully curated sonic journey, leading up to the full album later in the year.

- Advertisement -

With over two decades in the electronic music scene, Cosmic Gate remains a driving force, having headlined massive festivals like Tomorrowland, EDC, and A State of Trance. Their legacy includes classics such as Exploration of Space and The Drums, and they continue to evolve with cutting-edge collaborations and high-energy performances.

Ahead of the EP release, Cosmic Gate will premiere new music during a special rooftop livestream from Bangkok on March 5, 2025. This exclusive event will give fans a first listen to Perspectives EP 1 and a glimpse into what’s next from the legendary duo.