Brent Hinds Departs Mastodon After 25 Years

After 25 years, Brent Hinds, lead guitarist and vocalist of Mastodon, has officially parted ways with the band. The Atlanta-based metal titans shared the news via Instagram on March 7, confirming that the split was mutual and amicable.

“Friends and fans, after 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” the band wrote. “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

Despite Hinds’ departure, Mastodon reassured fans that their 2025 tour dates remain intact and that they are looking ahead to an exciting new chapter.

“We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Hinds’ departure marks the end of an era for Mastodon, who first formed in 2000 and have since become one of the most influential progressive metal bands of the 21st century. Known for his blistering guitar work and Southern rock-infused style, Hinds played a crucial role in shaping the band’s signature sound across their acclaimed discography, including Leviathan (2004), Crack the Skye (2009), and Hushed and Grim (2021).

As fans speculate on who will fill his spot, Mastodon remains focused on delivering powerful live performances and continuing their evolution as a band.

Stay tuned for further updates on Mastodon’s future plans and Brent Hinds’ next musical moves.