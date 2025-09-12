Ed Sheeran Albums Ranked: All 8 from “+” to “Play”

For more than a decade, Ed Sheeran has been one of the world’s most influential pop singer-songwriters. With his mix of acoustic ballads, chart-topping anthems, and genre-blending experiments, Sheeran has shaped modern pop like few others.

In September 2025, he released Play, the eighth studio album of his career and the first in a new series of symbolically themed records (Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, Stop). That makes this the perfect moment to look back and rank all eight Ed Sheeran albums from best to worst.

H2: #8 – “Autumn Variations” (2023)

Autumn Variations was Sheeran’s first independent project, released under his own Gingerbread Man Records. It focused on themes of friendship, change, and reflection.

- Advertisement -

While heartfelt, it was quieter and less dynamic than his larger-scale records, making it a beloved companion album but not his most essential work.

Highlights: “American Town,” “Plastic Bag”

Why it ranks 8th: Intimate and sincere, but not as impactful as the rest of his catalog.

H2: #7 – “=” (Equals) (2021)

With Equals, Sheeran leaned into polished, radio-friendly pop. Songs like “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” topped charts worldwide, reflecting joy and stability in his personal life.

Though commercially strong, it felt safe, with less of the emotional rawness that defined his earlier projects.

Highlights: “Overpass Graffiti,” “Visiting Hours”

Why it ranks 7th: Bright and uplifting, but lacks the depth of his finest albums.

- Advertisement -

H2: #6 – “x” (Multiply) (2014)

Ed’s second album delivered global smashes like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Sing.” With Pharrell Williams among its producers, Multiply expanded Sheeran’s sound toward funk, soul, and R&B.

Its big singles are unforgettable, but the album can feel uneven in pacing.

Highlights: “Photograph,” “I’m a Mess”

Why it ranks 6th: A star-making record, but less consistent than his best.

#5 – “No.6 Collaborations Project” (2019)

An experimental and fun project where Sheeran teamed up with global superstars like Justin Bieber, Eminem, Travis Scott, and Cardi B.

Though not a deeply personal statement, it showcased Sheeran’s versatility and playful side.

Highlights: “Beautiful People” (feat. Khalid), “I Don’t Care” (feat. Justin Bieber)

Why it ranks 5th: Bold collaborations that highlight Sheeran’s adaptability.

#4 – “–” (Subtract) (2023)

Raw and emotional, Subtract was written during one of the hardest times in Sheeran’s life. Produced by Aaron Dessner, it leaned into folk and atmospheric textures, prioritizing honesty over mainstream pop appeal.

Highlights: “Eyes Closed,” “Boat”

Why it ranks 4th: An intimate, vulnerable collection showing Sheeran at his most human.

#3 – “+” (Plus) (2011)

Sheeran’s debut was an instant breakthrough, introducing his mix of folk, pop, and rap-inspired phrasing. Plus gave us classics like “The A Team” and “Lego House,” instantly marking him as one of the UK’s most promising artists.

Highlights: “The A Team,” “Lego House,” “Give Me Love”

Why it ranks 3rd: A defining debut full of timeless songs.

The newest addition, Play, marks the start of Sheeran’s post-math era. Influenced by his time in Goa, India, it incorporates traditional instruments and collaborations such as with Arijit Singh on “Sapphire.”

It feels adventurous, celebratory, and globally minded — a vibrant contrast to the introspective tone of Subtract and Autumn Variations.

Highlights: “Sapphire” (feat. Arijit Singh), “Old Phone,” “Camera”

Why it ranks 2nd: A bold, cross-cultural record showing Sheeran still pushes his artistry forward.

#1 – “÷” (Divide) (2017)

Divide remains Sheeran’s most defining album. Packed with international hits like “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” and “Castle on the Hill,” it blended folk, pop, hip hop, and Irish influences into a record that broke streaming and sales records worldwide.

Highlights: “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Castle on the Hill”

Why it ranks 1st: A cultural milestone, balancing mass appeal with artistry.

Final Ranking Recap

Divide (÷) (2017) Play (2025) Plus (+) (2011) Subtract (−) (2023) No.6 Collaborations Project (2019) Multiply (×) (2014) Equals (=) (2021) Autumn Variations (2023)

Conclusion

Ed Sheeran’s eight albums chart a remarkable journey: from the acoustic intimacy of Plus, to the record-breaking success of Divide, to the experimental global energy of Play. Each record reflects a different side of his artistry, ensuring that fans old and new can find a soundtrack for every stage of life.

👉 Discover more music news here and keep exploring the stories behind today’s biggest artists.