It looks like Drake just lost another round — and not in the booth this time. A federal judge has officially dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), the label he shares with Kendrick Lamar, over the viral diss track “Not Like Us.”

The decision, issued by Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, closes one of the wildest chapters in the already chaotic Drake vs. Kendrick saga — a feud that’s spilled from tracks into courtrooms and headlines since early 2024.

The Court’s Take: It’s Rap, Not Reality

Judge Vargas’ ruling cut straight through the noise: diss tracks aren’t news reports. They’re opinion, performance, and artistic expression — not factual claims.

- Advertisement -

“The question in this case,” wrote Vargas, “is whether ‘Not Like Us’ can reasonably be interpreted as asserting that Drake is a pedophile or has engaged in sexual relations with minors. In light of the broader context, the Court finds that it cannot.”

In other words, listeners know a diss when they hear one. The judge compared rap beefs to public forums like YouTube or X (Twitter), where outrageous claims are part of the spectacle — not to be confused with investigative journalism.

UMG’s spokesperson didn’t hold back either, calling the suit “an affront to all artists and their creative expression” and adding, “We’re pleased with the dismissal and look forward to continuing to promote Drake’s music and invest in his career.”

Drake’s Side: Feeling Betrayed by His Own Label

Drake originally filed the lawsuit back in January, claiming UMG — which also releases his own music — intentionally promoted “Not Like Us” despite knowing it contained false allegations.

He argued that the label turned the song into a global hit using “every weapon at its disposal,” including alleged fake streaming bots, because it knew the track’s “provocative and shocking accusations” would go viral.

But the evidence, according to Judge Vargas, was thin. Most of Drake’s claims came from “tweets by individual users and fan reports,” which the court said “failed to meet the plausibility standard.”

Ouch.

- Advertisement -

Kendrick’s “Not Like Us”: From Diss Track to Cultural Moment

“Not Like Us” dropped in May as part of Kendrick’s scorched-earth campaign against Drake — and it quickly became more than a song. It was a meme factory, a dance track, and a cultural reset all at once.

From TikTok edits to viral performances, Kendrick turned his lyrical fire into an anthem of dominance. The cover art, showing Drake’s Toronto mansion marked with fake sex offender pins, was clearly meant as satire — something Judge Vargas highlighted, noting that “no reasonable person” would see it as factual.

Still, Drake argued the song’s imagery led to real-world consequences, including attempted break-ins at his home and the shooting of a security guard. His lawyers called it “dangerous misinformation.”

But the court saw it differently: a heated rap feud between two of the genre’s biggest names, where exaggeration and provocation are part of the language.

Industry Reactions: Drama Meets Accountability

UMG’s defense leaned on hip-hop culture itself. In court filings, their lawyers said the feud was “not unique in the world of rap,” even describing Drake as “a prolific rap feud combatant.” Translation: if you dish it, expect to take it.

They even pointed out Drake’s own history of diss tracks — from Pusha T to Meek Mill — as evidence that he’s no stranger to the battlefield.

Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, fired back, saying UMG’s defense was “a desperate ploy” to avoid accountability. He argued that the label “profited from dangerous misinformation” and “endangered” its own artist for clicks.

Despite the loss, Drake’s team has already announced plans to appeal.

What’s Next for Drake and the Rap Feud Era

For now, the case’s dismissal is another reminder of how blurred the lines have become between art, virality, and reality. Rap beefs aren’t just lyrical anymore — they’re content wars that play out across Spotify charts, memes, and now, legal filings.

Whether Drake actually appeals or just moves on (maybe with a subliminal or two in his next track), the message from the court is clear: in rap, hyperbole is part of the game — not a crime.

And as for Kendrick? He’s somewhere quietly smirking, watching “Not Like Us” continue to soundtrack 2025’s biggest victory lap.

FAQ Section

Q1: Why did Drake sue Universal Music Group?

Drake claimed UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” knowing it included false and defamatory accusations, which he said damaged his reputation.

Q2: What did the judge decide about the case?

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the diss track was artistic expression and not meant to be taken as factual.

Q3: Will Drake appeal the decision?

Yes. Drake’s legal team announced they plan to appeal the ruling, aiming for a review from the Court of Appeals.