back to top
Greek Edition

Drake Drops Lawsuit Against iHeartMedia Amid UMG Payola Allegations

The rapper settles with iHeartMedia but continues legal battle against Universal Music Group

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Drake announces his 2025 Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia.
Wikimedia Commons | The Come Up Show

Drake has officially dropped his lawsuit against iHeartMedia, reaching a settlement after filing legal action against the broadcasting giant. However, his battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues, as the rapper accuses his label of engaging in unfair business practices to boost Kendrick Lamar’s hit Not Like Us on the airwaves.

The petition alleges that UMG made undisclosed payments—commonly referred to as payola—to iHeartMedia to ensure increased radio play for Lamar’s diss track. The song, which includes inflammatory lyrics directed at Drake, accuses him of serious misconduct. Drake’s legal team claims UMG knowingly promoted and profited from these accusations despite their alleged falsehood.

While iHeartMedia and Drake have reached an undisclosed agreement, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently investigating the broadcaster for separate payola claims. Meanwhile, Drake remains locked in legal proceedings against UMG, arguing that the label has deliberately positioned him as a target for public scrutiny and harassment.

- Advertisement -

In response to the iHeartMedia settlement, Drake’s legal team issued a statement saying, “We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter.”

Although Kendrick Lamar is not directly named in the lawsuit, Drake asserts that UMG’s actions have escalated beyond a rap feud into a larger industry issue. He argues that the label prioritized profit over ethics by amplifying harmful allegations.

As the case unfolds, the music industry is watching closely to see how this legal battle may impact future label-artist relationships and industry practices surrounding radio promotions.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved