Drake Drops Lawsuit Against iHeartMedia Amid UMG Payola Allegations

Drake has officially dropped his lawsuit against iHeartMedia, reaching a settlement after filing legal action against the broadcasting giant. However, his battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues, as the rapper accuses his label of engaging in unfair business practices to boost Kendrick Lamar’s hit “Not Like Us” on the airwaves.

The petition alleges that UMG made undisclosed payments—commonly referred to as payola—to iHeartMedia to ensure increased radio play for Lamar’s diss track. The song, which includes inflammatory lyrics directed at Drake, accuses him of serious misconduct. Drake’s legal team claims UMG knowingly promoted and profited from these accusations despite their alleged falsehood.

While iHeartMedia and Drake have reached an undisclosed agreement, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently investigating the broadcaster for separate payola claims. Meanwhile, Drake remains locked in legal proceedings against UMG, arguing that the label has deliberately positioned him as a target for public scrutiny and harassment.

In response to the iHeartMedia settlement, Drake’s legal team issued a statement saying, “We are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides, and have no further comment on this matter.”

Although Kendrick Lamar is not directly named in the lawsuit, Drake asserts that UMG’s actions have escalated beyond a rap feud into a larger industry issue. He argues that the label prioritized profit over ethics by amplifying harmful allegations.

As the case unfolds, the music industry is watching closely to see how this legal battle may impact future label-artist relationships and industry practices surrounding radio promotions.