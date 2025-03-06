DJ Funk, Chicago Ghetto House Pioneer, Dies at 54

DJ Funk, the pioneering Chicago producer who helped define and popularize ghetto house music, has passed away at the age of 54. The news was confirmed by fellow artist DJ Slugo, who announced Funk’s death in an Instagram post. The legendary producer had been battling stage-four cancer, and his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses.

Born Charles Chambers, DJ Funk rose to prominence in the early 1990s through his Ghetto House Anthems series, released on his own Dance Mania label. His fast-paced, sample-heavy sound fused classic house rhythms with raw, high-energy beats, distinguishing him from other dance music innovators. His unique mixing style and underground mixtapes helped shape the evolution of Chicago juke music, which remains a major force in electronic music today.

Beyond Chicago, DJ Funk’s influence reached global stages. French electronic duo Daft Punk cited him as an inspiration on their track Teachers, while artists like Justice and Crookers later remixed his work. In recent years, he continued performing worldwide and collaborating with producers such as Will Clarke and TJR.

DJ Funk’s impact on dance music culture is undeniable, with his sound laying the groundwork for generations of house, juke, and techno artists. His legacy lives on through his music, his influence, and the thriving scenes he helped create.