Destiny’s Child Reunites at Michelle Williams’ Broadway Debut in Death Becomes Her

Destiny’s Child Reunites to Celebrate Michelle Williams’ Broadway Role in Death Becomes Her

Destiny’s Child fans were treated to a heartwarming moment this week as Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland reunited with Michelle Williams to support her Broadway debut. Williams stars as Viola Van Horn in the musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her, based on the beloved 1992 dark comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini.

The show premiered at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, November 21, and the reunion took place backstage as Beyoncé and Rowland congratulated their former bandmate. Beyoncé shared snapshots and videos of the trio’s joyful meetup on Instagram, captioning the post with her song with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted,” which features the touching lyric, “I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I die.”

- Advertisement -

Michelle Williams Shines as Viola Van Horn

Williams takes on the role of Viola Van Horn, a modernized version of the character Lisle von Rhuman, famously played by Isabella Rossellini in the original film. In the musical adaptation, Williams showcases her acting and vocal talents in what has been described as a standout performance.

A Touching Destiny’s Child Reunion

In the Instagram post, Beyoncé included behind-the-scenes moments of the trio laughing, posing with the show’s program, and celebrating the milestone together with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother. Williams commented on the post, “I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever! 🤍💫.”

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for the group’s enduring bond. One user wrote, “I’ve never seen a group, male or female, support each other like this 20+ years after disbanding. What an example.” Another added, “Nothing like a heartwarming reunion to support fam.”

Destiny’s Child: A Legacy of Sisterhood

Destiny’s Child began as Girl’s Tyme in the early 1990s and rose to fame with chart-topping hits like “Say My Name,” “Survivor,” and “Independent Women.” Though the group officially disbanded in 2006, their bond has endured, with frequent reunions and public shows of support for one another’s projects.

What’s Next?

As Michelle Williams continues to dazzle audiences in Death Becomes Her, fans of Destiny’s Child are reminded of the trio’s powerful legacy of sisterhood and support. With Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland cheering her on, Williams’ Broadway debut is a milestone not just for her career but for their shared history.

Death Becomes Her is currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City—don’t miss the chance to see Michelle Williams shine in this exciting new production.