Watch a clip from David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

Legendary guitarist David Gilmour is bringing his return to the stage to fans worldwide with a brand-new concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome. The feature will screen in cinemas and IMAX globally for one night only on September 17, offering fans a front-row seat to one of rock’s most anticipated live comebacks.

Title Track Preview From Luck and Strange

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, a full-song preview of the title track from Gilmour’s 2024 UK number-one album Luck and Strange has just been released. The performance, filmed at the historic Circus Maximus in Rome, highlights both Gilmour’s timeless guitar work and the atmospheric power of his live band. The track is also now available for streaming and download.

A Once-in-a-Decade Tour Captured on Film

Directed by longtime collaborator Gavin Elder, the film captures the opening of the Luck and Strange Tour — Gilmour’s first in nearly a decade — set against the dramatic backdrop of Rome’s ancient ruins. For fans who couldn’t attend, the movie promises to deliver the energy, spectacle, and intimacy of a truly historic tour stop. Tickets and details are available at davidgilmour.film.

- Advertisement -

The Luck and Strange Concerts Album Release

Alongside the film, Gilmour is also releasing The Luck and Strange Concerts, a live album available as a 4LP or 2CD set. Recorded across selected tour dates, the collection features 23 tracks, blending songs from his latest solo project with legendary Pink Floyd anthems. Highlights include:

“Between Two Points” featuring Romany Gilmour

“Sorrow”

“High Hopes”

“Breathe (In the Air)”

“Time”

“Wish You Were Here” - Advertisement -

“Comfortably Numb”

For those lucky enough to witness these performances in person, the releases offer a perfect keepsake. For everyone else, they present a rare chance to experience the magic of Gilmour’s soulful guitar playing and the brilliance of his band.