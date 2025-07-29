back to top
David Gilmour’s Live at the Circus Maximus: A Monumental Return to the Stage

Gilmour’s Luck and Strange tour lives on with a stunning IMAX concert film and deluxe releases arriving this fall.

By Hit Channel
David Gilmour is bringing his monumental Luck and Strange tour to a global audience. Though the original 2024 run was brief—just seven weeks and two U.S. cities—fans around the world will finally experience the magic when Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome hits IMAX theaters worldwide on September 17, 2025. Tickets go on sale August 6.

The concert film captures Gilmour’s powerful return to the stage after nearly a decade, spotlighting a rich blend of solo work and Pink Floyd classics. It’s a high-definition, cinematic journey through one of the most iconic performances of his career, held in the historic Roman amphitheater.

On October 17, fans can take the experience home with a Blu-ray/DVD/CD set, which also includes The Luck and Strange Concerts, a 23-song retrospective from the tour. Hardcore collectors can opt for the super deluxe box: 11 discs, a 120-page book, stickers, postcards, a poster, and a 24-page tour companion.

The tour featured beloved Floyd cuts like “Wish You Were Here,” “Time,” “Comfortably Numb,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky,” alongside deep solo tracks. Gilmour’s daughter, Romany, made her touring debut, leading a haunting performance of “Between Two Points” from Luck and Strange.

With no reunion in sight with Roger Waters, Gilmour continues to shape his legacy independently—and with remarkable clarity. Live at the Circus Maximus is more than a concert film. It’s a statement: David Gilmour is still at the peak of his creative power.

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS – 4 LP SET WITH 24-PAGE BOOK

LP 1 A
1 5 A.M.
2 Black Cat
3 Luck and Strange

LP1 B
4 Breathe (In The Air)
5 Time
6 Fat Old Sun

LP2 A
1 Marooned
2 A Single Spark
4 Wish You Were Here

LP2 B
4 Vita Brevis
5 Between Two Points – with Romany Gilmour
6 High Hopes

LP3 A
1 Sorrow
2 The Piper’s Call
3 A Great Day For Freedom

