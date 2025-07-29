Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Breaks Records with $407.6M in Just 32 Shows

Beyoncé has once again rewritten the rulebook for live music. Her Cowboy Carter Tour wrapped up this month with a staggering $407.6 million in gross revenue from just 32 shows—making it the highest-grossing country tour of all time. Over 1.6 million fans attended, solidifying her status as an unstoppable force on stage.

According to Pollstar, Beyoncé is now the first American artist to headline two separate tours surpassing $400 million in earnings. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour grossed $579 million over 56 dates, placing her in a league of her own.

What’s even more impressive? Cowboy Carter now holds the title of the shortest tour ever to hit the $400 million mark, outpacing longer heavyweight tours like the Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour (58 dates), Metallica’s ongoing M72 World Tour (60 dates), and even Beyoncé’s own Renaissance Tour.

Strategically focused, the Cowboy Carter run visited just nine cities, but with multiple nights in each. Highlights included five shows each in Los Angeles and New York City, six in London, and a four-night finale in Atlanta, capped with two massive nights in Las Vegas.

The tour not only expanded Beyoncé’s creative identity into country music but also confirmed her continued dominance in the live arena. With Cowboy Carter, Queen Bey proved once again: less can be more—when you’re Beyoncé.