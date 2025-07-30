Robert Trujillo Honors Ozzy Osbourne: A Farewell to a Rock Legend

As the world says goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne in 2025, touching tributes continue to pour in. Among the most heartfelt is one from Metallica’s bassist, Robert Trujillo, who shared a personal remembrance of the Prince of Darkness.

“Ozzy was a humble man, so honest it could hurt,” Trujillo wrote on Instagram. “But his sense of humor made everything absolutely amazing.” These words capture not only Osbourne’s humanity, but also his lasting impact on generations of musicians.

Trujillo credits Ozzy and Black Sabbath as the soundtrack of his life, calling their influence “beyond words.” To him, they were the first true alternative rock band — a statement that speaks volumes about their groundbreaking legacy.

But this tribute wasn’t just about music. Trujillo shared how Ozzy became a gateway for lasting connections and creative collaborations. He recalled deep friendships with fellow bandmates Joe Holmes and Mike Bordin — both of whom would go on to become godfathers to his children.

Reflecting on his time touring with Ozzy and Zakk Wylde, Trujillo described the experience as “a wild and fantastic rollercoaster,” filled with unforgettable energy and camaraderie.

He ended his message with a moving call for unity: “Now it’s time to honor Ozzy, share our love, and support Sharon and the family. It’s heartbreaking, but we know Ozzy gave us everything he had in his final days.”

Ozzy Osbourne may have left the stage, but his spirit roars louder than ever through those he inspired.