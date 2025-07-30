Paul Mario Day: The First Voice of Iron Maiden Dies at 69

The British metal community is mourning the death of Paul Mario Day, the original voice of Iron Maiden, who passed away at 69 in his Australian home after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Whitechapel, London, on April 19, 1956, Day took the stage with Iron Maiden in December 1975 at just 19 years old. Though his time with the band lasted less than a year—ending in October 1976 due to what Steve Harris described as a “lack of stage charisma”—his role in the band’s early evolution remains crucial. “We were all nobodies, trying to make the best music we could,” Day once recalled. “No one wanted to listen to us back then.”

Following his brief Iron Maiden tenure, Day became the frontman of More, a group that would define his cult status. Their 1981 album Warhead is widely regarded as a NWOBHM classic, earning them a spot at Monsters of Rock at Castle Donington alongside icons like AC/DC and Whitesnake.

- Advertisement -

Later, during the mid-1980s, Day was recruited by Andy Scott and Mick Tucker to join a reformed version of The Sweet, finding success in Australia and delivering a standout run at London’s Marquee Club.

More paid tribute via Facebook:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Mario Day. A vital part of the NWOBHM from the start with Iron Maiden, his performance on Warhead remains iconic. Rest in peace, Paul.”

Though his spotlight moment with Iron Maiden was brief, Paul Mario Day’s voice and spirit helped shape a generation of heavy metal. His legacy lives on in riffs, records, and the hearts of fans.