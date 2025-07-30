Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Draws Thousands in Birmingham Tribute Parade

Birmingham stood still today as thousands of fans gathered to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, in a public funeral procession that captured both mourning and celebration.

From 1pm local time, the sound of brass instruments filled Broad Street as Bostin’ Brass led the cortege with stirring renditions of Iron Man and Crazy Train. The air pulsed with chants of “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy,” as a sea of purple floral tributes and Black Sabbath memorabilia painted the city in honor of its most iconic son.

The hearse carrying Ozzy’s coffin passed his childhood home on Lodge Road in Aston, a poignant moment for lifelong fans. Locals left flowers at the door, and a photo of Osbourne beamed from the front window—facing the city that made him.

At the Black Sabbath Bridge, the procession paused. Sharon Osbourne, visibly moved and clutching Ozzy’s wedding ring on a chain, stood alongside their children Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. Each laid flowers at the growing memorial, read heartfelt fan letters, and flashed the peace sign to a crowd that had traveled far to pay their respects.

Kelly, in a touching gesture, wore Ozzy’s signature purple-lensed sunglasses.

Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, had made one final request: “No mope fest. Celebrate my life.” And that’s exactly what Birmingham did today—through song, community, and the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.

The world may have lost a pioneer, but today proved that Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy will never fade—it will echo louder than ever through every riff and roar.

