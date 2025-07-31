Elton John Celebrates 35 Years Sober: A Milestone of Strength and Gratitude

In July 2025, music icon Sir Elton John marked an extraordinary personal milestone—35 years of sobriety. At 78 years old, the celebrated artist shared a touching Instagram post featuring gifts from his family, including heartfelt cards and flowers from his two sons, 14-year-old Elijah and 16-year-old Zachary, with his husband David Furnish. “Grateful for all the love on my sobriety birthday,” Elton captioned.

Elton John’s journey to sobriety has long been public. His struggles with alcohol and drugs—including cocaine and marijuana—were dramatized in the acclaimed biopic Rocketman. But beyond the glitz of fame and private jets, Elton faced life-threatening lows: seizures, insomnia, and days lost in drug-fueled chaos.

The turning point came in 1990 with the tragic death of close friend Ryan White, a young AIDS victim. Deeply affected, Elton voluntarily entered rehab at Parkside Lutheran Hospital in Chicago on July 29, 1990. He often reflects that sobriety gave him everything he values today—his family, health, and clarity.

In interviews, Elton has candidly described himself as a survivor. “There are still traps in life, even sober,” he said. “But now I can face them without running or hiding.” His advocacy for others in recovery has been equally powerful. He’s supported Boy George and acted as a sponsor to Eminem through Alcoholics Anonymous.

As fans and celebrities flooded his post with messages of admiration, Elton’s story remains a beacon of hope for many. His continued openness and support for addiction recovery not only honor his own journey but also pave the way for others seeking light after darkness.