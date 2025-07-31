Trump Reportedly Weighing Presidential Pardon for Diddy Ahead of October Sentencing

In a politically charged development, former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a presidential pardon for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, just months before the producer’s sentencing scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Diddy, 55, remains in custody at a Brooklyn federal facility after being convicted in July of two counts related to the transportation of individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite numerous legal attempts, including a $50 million bail offer, his legal team has failed to secure his release pending appeal.

According to Deadline, what was once whispered as political gossip has evolved into a concrete possibility. Sources suggest that Trump’s advisors have been approached by members of Diddy’s inner circle, though no official pardon request has been publicly confirmed by the White House.

Trump previously described Diddy as a “good friend” and defended him during his The Apprentice years. However, their relationship cooled after Diddy endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In May 2025, Trump stated he would “consider the facts” if he believed someone had been unfairly treated, “regardless of personal loyalty.”

The timing of this potential pardon is significant, coming as Trump faces pressure from his MAGA base over the administration’s silence on unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Critics argue a pardon could be a calculated distraction or a political maneuver.

While legal teams prepare for appeals, and political analysts speculate on motive, the nation awaits Trump’s next move—a decision that could influence both pop culture and the political landscape in equal measure.

Trump Now "Seriously Considering" Pardon For Sean Combs Ahead Of Sentencing; White House Officially Says Nothing https://t.co/vJZTubbzyW — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 30, 2025