Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Farewell in Birmingham: A Historic Goodbye to the Prince of Darkness

In an emotional tribute that united generations of fans, the late Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a public procession through his hometown of Birmingham on July 30, 2025. The Prince of Darkness, who passed away on July 22 at age 76, was remembered with heartfelt reverence as thousands gathered along Broad Street to say goodbye.

The cortege paused at the iconic Black Sabbath Bridge, now a living memorial for the man who helped define heavy metal. Fans left flowers, personal messages, and mementos beneath the bench dedicated to Black Sabbath’s original members, celebrating Ozzy’s deep roots in Birmingham’s musical soul.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, called the moment a tribute to a “living legend” who “put Aston and Birmingham on the map.” Local brass band Bostin’ Brass led the solemn parade, underscoring the city’s respect for its prodigal son.

The tribute followed Ozzy’s final performance on July 5, when he sang from a bat-adorned throne during the Back to the Beginning show. Though he struggled with health issues, the singer’s fierce spirit never dimmed.

Fans can continue to pay their respects at the Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibit at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, and through upcoming posthumous projects like the 2026 concert documentary Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, and No Escape From Now, a raw look at his final years.

Ozzy may be gone, but his legacy roars louder than ever.