The Beatles Relaunch Anthology With New Surprises

The Beatles are once again rewriting their history. Nearly 30 years after its first release, the legendary Anthology project is being revived in a brand-new expanded edition — with fresh content for both die-hard fans and new listeners.

A New Episode on Disney+

Starting November 26, The Beatles Anthology returns to screens via Disney+, featuring an all-new ninth episode. This behind-the-scenes special dives into the Fab Four’s mid-’90s reunion, when Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr came together to work on the project alongside demos left by John Lennon.

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps, Peter Jackson’s team, and Giles Martin — son of the legendary George Martin — who has also crafted brand-new audio mixes.

- Advertisement -

Expanded Anthology Collection

Just days earlier, on November 21, fans will be able to get their hands on The Beatles Anthology Collection, an expanded edition of the original compilations. Available as 8 CDs or 12 vinyl records, the set features:

191 tracks in total

13 previously unreleased demos

New mixes of “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love”

Producer Jeff Lynne has revisited the tracks using the same cutting-edge “de-mixing” technology that recently brought John Lennon’s voice to life on “Now and Then.” Combined with Giles Martin’s remastering, these recordings promise to sound fresher and more intimate than ever.

The Anthology Book Returns

To round out the celebration, October 15 will see the release of a 25th-anniversary edition of The Beatles Anthology book. At 368 pages, it remains the definitive visual biography, featuring over 1,300 photos and reproductions, along with new written contributions by Kevin Howlett and archival interviews from 1996.

For Beatles fans, this relaunch isn’t just a trip down memory lane — it’s a chance to rediscover one of the most ambitious projects in the band’s legacy, now with even more to explore.

- Advertisement -