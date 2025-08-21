Aphex Twin Revives Polygon Window Classic With Expanded Edition

A Cult Album Returns in Expanded Form

Warp Records has announced the release of Surfing On Sine Waves (Expanded Edition), Aphex Twin’s legendary 1993 album under his Polygon Window alias. Originally the second installment in Warp’s influential Artificial Intelligence series, the record will be reissued on September 26 in 3xLP, CD, and cassette formats. This expanded edition merges the original album with the Quoth EP, released the same year, alongside three additional rare tracks: Iketa, Quoth (Wooden Thump Mix), and Bike Pump Meets Bucket.

The original release of Surfing On Sine Waves cemented Richard D. James’ status as a pioneer of electronic listening music. Mixing hypnotic rhythms with atmospheric textures, it became a landmark in the post-rave landscape and reached #2 on the UK dance charts.

From the Artificial Intelligence Era to Today

Warp’s Artificial Intelligence series (1992–1994) helped define a new era of electronic music, spotlighting acts like Autechre, The Black Dog, Richie Hawtin, and, of course, Aphex Twin. The project emphasized home listening rather than the dancefloor, and Surfing On Sine Waves was a cornerstone of that vision.

This new edition not only revives a cult classic but also offers fans the chance to rediscover the depth of James’ Polygon Window output. The inclusion of the Quoth EP and unreleased mixes adds a fresh dimension to a record that already pushed electronic boundaries.

Aphex Twin’s Ongoing Legacy

The expanded release follows Aphex Twin’s 2023 surprise compilation Music From the Merch Desk (2016–2023) and his reissue of Selected Ambient Works Volume II. His continual reemergence with archival gems and new projects shows that even three decades into his career, Richard D. James remains an innovator shaping electronic music’s past, present, and future.

With Surfing On Sine Waves (Expanded Edition), Aphex Twin not only honors his past but also bridges it with today’s streaming era, making rare material available to longtime fans and new listeners alike.



Tracklist:

01. Polygon Window

02. Audax Powder

03. Quoth

04. If It Really Is Me

05. Supremacy II

06. UT1 – dot

07. Untitled

08. Quixote

09. Quino – phec

10. Portreath Harbour

11. Redruth School

12. Iketa

13. Quoth (Wooden Thump Mix)

14. Bike Pump Meets Bucket